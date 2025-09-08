Grizzlies Player Facing The Most Pressure Heading Into Next Season
With LeBron James and Steph Curry nearing their retirement, the NBA is seemingly searching for its next "face of the league." Of course, young stars like Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Anthony Edwards come to mind as the league enters a new era, but Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant deserves more recognition.
Morant is the league's most highlight-friendly player, and in an era where the NBA fanbase directs its attention to highlights more than actual games, the 26-year-old guard continues to grow in popularity. Morant's offseason China tour with Nike showcased his global presence as a true NBA superstar, and he should continue to trend in the right direction.
Is Morant feeling some pressure?
The Grizzlies have made some major changes this offseason, headlined by trading away Morant's backcourt co-star Desmond Bane. Looking to fill their new void alongside Morant, the Grizzlies acquired Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in return for Bane, while adding Ty Jerome in free agency and Cedric Coward in the draft.
Of course, it will be hard for any of those players to replicate how Bane consistently took some offensive pressure off of Morant, but this gives the star point guard an opportunity to rise to the next level.
Last season, Morant averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game through just 50 appearances. Due to injuries, Morant has played just 59 games over the last two seasons, making his on and off-court presence take a huge hit.
On the court, the Grizzlies still have Jaren Jackson Jr., but for the Grizzlies to be successful, they need Morant to take his game to the next level. If Morant has another underwhelming, injury-filled year, not only will the Grizzlies be feeling it, but the 2025-26 season is a prime opportunity for Morant to grow his brand and cement himself among the league's best.
Morant is undoubtedly under some pressure heading into the 2025-26 season, not only on the court as he tries to turn the Grizzlies into a contender, but off the court as he climbs the NBA star ladder. The 2025-26 season will be career-defining for Morant, and the star point guard is likely feeling some of that pressure.
