Grizzlies Should Target Golden State Warriors Champion
The Memphis Grizzlies have had a polarizing 2025 NBA offseason, headlined by the decision to trade star guard Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks, and a pick swap.
The Grizzlies then bought out Anthony, who ultimately signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, so they practically traded Bane for Caldwell-Pope and some draft capital. Talent-wise, this is a clear downgrade for Memphis, as it was a move that many assumed would be a precursor to a more significant trade, using their newly acquired draft assets.
Memphis' notable offseason additions have included free agent signing Ty Jerome and rookie guard Cedric Coward, but for the most part, the Grizzlies have retained their core group. The Grizzlies should still be trying to compete with their star duo of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr, but they are very young.
The Grizzlies only have one player on the roster who is 30 or older, with 32-year-old Caldwell-Pope being the lone veteran presence, but there is still time to add another one in free agency.
Grizzlies could target NBA champion
Former Golden State Warriors champion Gary Payton II is still sitting on the open free agency market, and he would be a fantastic fit in Memphis. The 32-year-old guard averaged 6.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.8 steals per game while shooting 57.4% from the field and being an elite defensive presence.
Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus recently ranked Payton II as the fifth-best minimum-contract free agent still available, and while he expects the talented guard to return to Golden State, another team could undoubtedly swoop in and steal him.
Payton II would undoubtedly be an incredible addition in Memphis, but the Grizzlies are already capped at 15 standard roster spots, and would have to make a move to clear room. On top of that, the emergence of Scotty Pippen Jr fills a similar role that Payton II would fill, but if the Grizzlies want to capitalize on their defense and hustle culture, adding more players of that archetype would help.
Payton II has certainly made a name for himself in Golden State, but after already winning a championship in 2022, he could be looking for another challenge with a competitive Western Conference team.
