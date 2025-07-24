Grizzlies Star Zach Edey's Latest Update On Legal Situation
NBA players tend to make headlines for the efforts they make on the court. Whether that's an impressive stat line, making NBA history, or a highlight reel play, posts flood the internet when events like that happen. Unfortunately, what happens to players off the court, for better or for worse, also makes headlines.
With Memphis Grizzlies center and All-Rookie performer Zach Edey, he's found himself in the news for an ongoing legal situation revolving around a reckless driving case from May 1st, 2025. However, a new report from TMZ reveals where Edey stands with this case, as a major decision has been made.
According to TMZ, Edey "has cut a deal with prosecutors on Wednesday to close out his reckless driving case." The court records revealed to TMZ that Edey admitted to the speeding charge and paid the $639.50 fine.
The incident on May 1st saw Edey get caught driving 101 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone in a 2023 Kia Sorento in West Lafayette, Indiana. Edey told Indiana State Police that he was traveling at such speed "to pass a vehicle."
Now, with this legal situation behind him, Edey will look to focus on his second year in the NBA. Unfortunately for Edey, he's set to start off on the wrong foot, literally, as he underwent surgery on his ankle in June that could cause him to miss the start of the 2025-26 campaign.
With major change happening in Memphis this offseason with Desmond Bane having been dealt to the Orlando Magic, the Grizzlies will need to see Edey take that next step in his production to keep them competitive in a strong Western Conference.
