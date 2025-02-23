Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers
The Memphis Grizzlies are wrapping up their five-game road trip with a final stop in Cleveland where they will take on one of the hottest teams in the league winning their last six games - the number one-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.
Sunday's game will be the first of two meetings between the two teams this season. Last year, the Grizzlies fell short in both meetings. The Cavaliers have a current winning streak of three games on the Grizzlies dating back to the 2022-2023 season.
The Grizzlies are heading into the game with a relatively clean injury report and may have the advantage over the Cavaliers. Memphis has three players listed on their report: Yuki Kawamura, Zyon Pullin, and Cam Spencer. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson are listed as available.
Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way G League contract, Zyon Pullin and Cam Spencer are also out due to their two-way contracts.
The Cavaliers have three players listed on the injury report: Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and JT Thor.
Jarrett Allen is questionable as he is dealing with a right index finger sprain, Darius Garland is questionable with a left hip contusion, and JT Thor is out due to his two-way contract. Donovan Mitchell is listed as available.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off Sunday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral