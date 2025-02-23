All Grizzlies

Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Grizzlies and Cavaliers have six players listed on their combined injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) dribbles as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro (35) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies are wrapping up their five-game road trip with a final stop in Cleveland where they will take on one of the hottest teams in the league winning their last six games - the number one-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sunday's game will be the first of two meetings between the two teams this season. Last year, the Grizzlies fell short in both meetings. The Cavaliers have a current winning streak of three games on the Grizzlies dating back to the 2022-2023 season.

The Grizzlies are heading into the game with a relatively clean injury report and may have the advantage over the Cavaliers. Memphis has three players listed on their report: Yuki Kawamura, Zyon Pullin, and Cam Spencer. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson are listed as available.

Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way G League contract, Zyon Pullin and Cam Spencer are also out due to their two-way contracts.

Yuki Kawamura of the Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura (17) waits for the free throw against the Toronto Raptors during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers have three players listed on the injury report: Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, and JT Thor.

Darius Garland of the Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) warms up before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

Jarrett Allen is questionable as he is dealing with a right index finger sprain, Darius Garland is questionable with a left hip contusion, and JT Thor is out due to his two-way contract. Donovan Mitchell is listed as available.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off Sunday at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News