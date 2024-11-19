All Grizzlies

Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets

There are multiple NBA All-Stars listed on both injury reports

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) dribbles as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Denver Nuggets in a rematch tonight, but two of the most important players on the team may not be available again.

The Grizzlies have five players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, GG Jackson, Marcus Smart, and Cam Spencer. Ja Morant is out with a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains, Zach Edey is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out with a right fifth metatarsal repair, Marcus Smart is questionable with an illness, and Cam Spencer is out with a right ankle sprain. Jaren Jackson and Desmond Bane are both listed as available.

The Denver Nuggets have five players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Jalen Pickett. Nikola Jokic is questionable with personal reasons, Aaron Gordon is out due to a right calf strain, DaRon Holmes II is out with a right Achilles tendon repair, Spencer Jones is out with a G League two-way, and Jalen Pickett is out with a G League assignment. Jamal Murray is listed as available.

These two teams just faced off two days ago, with Memphis dominating Denver throughout the game. Denver has been on a two-game losing streak since Nikola Jokic has been out due to personal reasons.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.

