Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz have a massive injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is fouled by Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) while shooting the ball during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is fouled by Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) while shooting the ball during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Utah Jazz for game two of their regular season series matchup on Saturday night.

The Grizzlies took game one with a final score of 126-124, behind a solid performance from their starters. Sant Aldama led the way in scoring with 27 points on 63/50/100 shooting splits. The Jazz are currently sitting on a four-game losing streak, while the Grizzlies are currently on a five-game winning streak.

The Grizzlies have nine players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Santi Aldama, Yuki Kawamura, Jake LaRavia, Zyon Pullin, Marcus Smart, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr.

Ja Morant is probable, Zach Edey is available, Santi Aldama is out, Yuki Kawamura is out, Jake LaRavaia is doubtful, Zyon Pullin is out, Marcus Smart is out, Cam Spencer is out, and Vince Williams Jr. is out

The Jazz have nine players listed on their injury report: Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, John Collins, Taylor Hendricks, Johnny Juzang, Micah Potter, Brice Sensabaugh, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Cody Williams.

Jordan Clarkson is listed as OUT with left plantar fasciitis.

Collin Sexton is listed as available, but he is dealing with a left fourth finger DIP avulsion fracture

Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton of the Jazz
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and guard Collin Sexton (2) speak during a second quarter break in action against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

John Collins is out with an illness, Taylor Hendricks is out with a right fibula fracture, Johnny Juzang is out with a right-hand fracture, Micah Potter is out due to his two-way contract, Brice Sensabaugh is probable with a right ankle sprain, Oscar Tshiebwe is out due to his two-way contract, and Cody Williams is out with a left ankle sprain.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz will face off on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

