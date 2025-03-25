All Grizzlies

Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz

The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz have 14 players listed on the combined injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (12) shoots a floater over Utah Jazz defenders during the game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images / Matthew Smith-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies are hitting their fourth stop on their road trip Tuesday night, where they will take on the Utah Jazz.

Tuesday night's matchup will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams. The Grizzlies currently lead the season series 3-0. Memphis took the most recent game with a final score of 122-115, behind an impressive shooting performance from Luke Kennard who totaled 30 points on 79% field goal shooting.

The Grizzlies are entering the game with seven players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Marvin Bagley III, Brandon Clarke, GG Jackson, Yuki Kawamura, Zyon Pullin, and Lamar Stevens.

Ja Morant is OUT with a left hamstring strain.

Marvin Bagley III is out due to concussion protocol, Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, GG Jackson is out on G League assignment, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery, and Lamar Stevens is doubtful with right shoulder bursitis.

The Jazz have seven players listed on their report: Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Elijah Harkless, Taylor Hendricks, Micah Potter, and Oscar Tshiebwe.

Lauri Markkanen is OUT with an illness.

Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen
Feb 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) warms up before a game against the LA Clippers at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images / Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

Jordan Clarkson is QUESTIONABLE with left plantar fasciitis.

John Collins is out with a left ankle sprain, Elijah Harkless is out due to his two-way contract, Taylor Hendricks is out with a right fibula fracture, Micah Potter, and Oscar Tshiebwe are out due to their two-way contracts.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Farbod Esnaashari
