Insane Finish to Knicks-Grizzlies Game Goes Viral
Despite being a top-three team in the Western Conference with a 38-21 record, the Memphis Grizzlies have been sliding. The Grizzlies have not won consecutive games in nearly a month, losing to the New York Knicks at home on Friday night in a true heartbreaker.
The Knicks defeated the Grizzlies 114-113, but the game went down to the wire. With the Grizzlies up by two, Knicks star Jalen Brunson drained a three-pointer to give the Knicks the lead with just 24 seconds left, but Ja Morant's clutch gene kicked in. Morant converted an and-one with 14 seconds left to regain the lead until Knicks forward OG Anunoby ultimately drained the game-winning three-point shot with just five seconds remaining.
The wild ending of Friday's Grizzlies-Knicks game has gone viral on social media, as two star-studded teams battled back and forth until the final buzzer.
Via eric: "JA MORANT AND ONE IN THE CLUTCH
CALL 12"
Via Hoop Central: "OG ANUNOBY GAME WINNER. 🔥🔥"
Via Bleacher Report: "KNICKS BEAT GRIZZLIES IN WILD ENDING 🍿🤯"
The Knicks were led by All-Star guard Jalen Brunson with 23 points, while OG Anunoby contributed 19 with the game-winning three-pointer. In a losing effort, Grizzlies star Ja Morant dropped a game-high 25 points, while backcourt mate Desmond Bane had 24 points and 12 rebounds.
Friday's matchup was certainly one of the most electric games of the NBA season, but a crushing loss for the Grizzlies.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral