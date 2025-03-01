All Grizzlies

Insane Finish to Knicks-Grizzlies Game Goes Viral

The New York Knicks took down the Memphis Grizzlies in a close finish

Logan Struck

Feb 28, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) handles the ball as Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Despite being a top-three team in the Western Conference with a 38-21 record, the Memphis Grizzlies have been sliding. The Grizzlies have not won consecutive games in nearly a month, losing to the New York Knicks at home on Friday night in a true heartbreaker.

The Knicks defeated the Grizzlies 114-113, but the game went down to the wire. With the Grizzlies up by two, Knicks star Jalen Brunson drained a three-pointer to give the Knicks the lead with just 24 seconds left, but Ja Morant's clutch gene kicked in. Morant converted an and-one with 14 seconds left to regain the lead until Knicks forward OG Anunoby ultimately drained the game-winning three-point shot with just five seconds remaining.

The wild ending of Friday's Grizzlies-Knicks game has gone viral on social media, as two star-studded teams battled back and forth until the final buzzer.

The Knicks were led by All-Star guard Jalen Brunson with 23 points, while OG Anunoby contributed 19 with the game-winning three-pointer. In a losing effort, Grizzlies star Ja Morant dropped a game-high 25 points, while backcourt mate Desmond Bane had 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Friday's matchup was certainly one of the most electric games of the NBA season, but a crushing loss for the Grizzlies.

