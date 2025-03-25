Is Ja Morant Playing in Grizzlies vs Jazz?
The Memphis Grizzlies enter Tuesday with 11 games left on the season, and a lot can happen between now and the end of the season in terms of standings. Less than three games separate the Grizzlies between them and the second-seeded Houston Rocket, so there's no telling how the standings will end up come playoff time.
For now, the Grizzlies are focused on adding another win to their record against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. Even though the Jazz hold the second-worst record in the NBA, the Grizzlies need to take every game seriously down the stretch. But the question remains, will Ja Morant be available for the Grizzlies against the Jazz?
Morant is out for the Grizzlies against the Jazz on Tuesday night, as he'll miss his fifth-straight contest as he nurses a left hamstring strain. After playing only nine games last year, there's a chance Morant doesn't even reach 50 games played this season.
In the 43 games he's played so far this season, Morant is averaging 22.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game in an overall down year for his standards. While Morant has improved his scoring average since the All-Star break, his shooting efficiency has taken a hit.
As for the rest of the Grizzlies team, they'll look to secure their 44th win of the year and climb the Western Conference standings with tip-off in Utah set for 9:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Three-Time NBA All-Star Makes Bold Take On Lakers' Austin Reaves
Grizzlies Legend Makes Feelings Clear on Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler Trades