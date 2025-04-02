Ja Morant's Controversial Taunt in Grizzlies-Warriors Goes Viral
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is no stranger to controversy. Against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, he stirred the pot a bit again.
In the second half of Tuesday night's game between the Grizzlies and Warriors, Morant seemed to make a gun gesture at Golden State's bench. To say that it was a bad move would be an understatement, especially considering Morant's history of getting suspended due to firearms.
When Warriors star Draymond Green saw the gesture, he immediately started mimicking Morant, seeming to mock him. The moment has over 600,000 views in under two hours on social media.
While Morant's gesture really isn't that serious in the grand scheme of things, it's just ill-advised considering his history. It makes Morant come off like he was never actually sincere about all of the reforming he's done since his numerous suspensions.
The bigger issue for the Memphis Grizzlies isn't Morant's taunt but losing the game. After the loss, Memphis is now dangerously close to the play-in tournament. The team is now the 6th seed, with an overall record of 44-32. They're only half a game behind both the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Clippers from falling into the play-in tournament.
The Grizzlies do not have tiebreaker against the Clippers, but do own the tiebreaker over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their next game is against the Miami Heat on Thursday.
