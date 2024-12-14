Ja Morant Breaks Silence on Altercation in Grizzlies-Nets

Ja Morant on his interaction with Jordi Fernandez:



"I was trolling, just to get them riled up, and I did... I didn't say nothing crazy. If you look at the video, I was just saying 'yeah.' If 'yeah' is disrespectful or makes you feel some type of way, then hey, so be it." pic.twitter.com/BKhWTvP1Kk