Ja Morant Breaks Silence on Altercation in Grizzlies-Nets
The Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets game Friday night saw the Grizzlies walk away with a 135-119 win backed by a 28-point game from star guard Ja Morant. However, the game did have some flair to it in the fourth quarter, as Morant made quiet the exit by exchanging some words with Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez.
The altercation led to Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and Nets guard Dennis Schroder also getting involved, with the officials issuing technical fouls to Morant, Schroder, and Jenkins. Given the event, reporters were quick to ask Morant about the situation after the game.
“I was trolling, just to get them riled up, and I did," Morant said. "I didn't say nothing crazy. If you look at the video, I was just saying 'yeah.' If 'yeah' is disrespectful or makes you feel some type of way, then hey, so be it.”
These remarks from Morant go along with Fernandez's remarks about the altercation, as he said it's "not part of the game" and "it's disrespectful" for opposing players and coaches to interact during the game.
Ever since he entered the league, Morant has earned a reputation for himself as an outspoken trash talker, often saying remarks that other members of the league don't care for (Dalton Knecht being an example).
Unfortunately, the two sides will no longer meet this season, unless an unlikely NBA Finals matchup occurs. As for now, fans will have to wait until next season to see what happens next in this altercation.
