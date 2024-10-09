Ja Morant Calls Out Disrespectful NBA List
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant made his long awaited return to the court on Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks. This was the first preseason game for the Grizzlies after an unusually long offseason due to them missing the playoffs.
One of the biggest reasons Memphis did not make the playoffs last season was Morant playing just nine games. Suspended for the first 25 games, Morant returned for nine before suffering a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery.
This lost season for the star point guard has led to some forgetting who he was when healthy. A two-time NBA All-Star, Morant owns career averages of 22.5 points and 7.4 assists.
In a recent social media post, NBA TV shared results from the league’s GM survey that showed Morant on a list of breakout candidates.
Calling out this list, Morant asked why he would be included in this category.
Via Morant: “respectfully .. why i’m on here?”
This is a fair question from Morant. Much more established than every other player on this list, it is reasonable for Morant to feel disrespected.
While he is certainly primed for a comeback year, Morant’s breakout happened his third season in the NBA when he won Most Improved Player. Making his first All-Star team that season, Morant averaged a career-high 27.4 points.
