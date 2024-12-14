Ja Morant Causes Altercation Between Grizzlies and Nets
The NBA is always full of surprises, whether it be a team outperforming expectations during the season or a player making a career resurgence. One of those surprises can be altercations, while incidents like Malice at the Palace are in the past, the competitive nature of professional athletes can often lead to escalated trash talk.
On Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies hosted the Brooklyn Nets in a game that saw the Grizzlies walk away with a 135-119 win backed by 28 Ja Morant points. With the game coming to an end and Morant subbing out of the contest, things got heated at the scorer's table between the two teams.
As seen in the videos, Morant was pictured making some sort of remark to Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez when subbing out of the contest. After Morant headed towards the bench, Nets guard Dennis Schroder approached Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins to say some remarks to him.
After some back-and-forth between the parties, it results in Schroder, Morant, and Jenkins all receiving technical fouls.
Given Morant nature as an outspoken player, it comes as no shock to see him involved in an altercation like such. Dating back to earlier this season, Morant made some bold remarks about taking the "crown" from LeBron James as the best player in the league.
Fernandez said in his post-game media that he wasn't fond of the interaction, stating: "I will never speak to other players and I don’t want them to speak to me… I don’t want any interaction. I think it’s disrespectful and it’s not part of the game… Play with respect for the game.”
The Grizzlies finish their three-game regular season series against the Nets with a 2-1 advantage.
