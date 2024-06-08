All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Makes Exciting Announcement

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has an announcement

Joey Linn

Mar 29, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 29, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been making a strong impact in the youth basketball scene. Very popular among young fans and players, Morant's signature Ja 1 Nike shoe is seen all over youth basketball, as he along with Nike have done a great job expanding their reach to the next generation.

Recently announcing the launch of his Ja Morant Basketball ProCamp, Morant will be coaching young players this summer in addition to his AAU program. While the initial camp will be held on June 22nd, 2024 at the Memphis Sports and Events Center, Morant recently announced the exciting news that he will be bringing his camp to Murray State University where he played his college basketball.

The camp's website revealed exciting details on what attendees can expect, stating the following:

"Throughout the camp, Ja Morant and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental basketball skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction featuring a 10:1 maximum camper to coach ratio. The camp will be staffed by some of the area's top high school and college coaches."

As previously mentioned, this is just one of several ways Morant is impacting young basketball players.

Related Articles

Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News