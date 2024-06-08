Ja Morant Makes Exciting Announcement
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been making a strong impact in the youth basketball scene. Very popular among young fans and players, Morant's signature Ja 1 Nike shoe is seen all over youth basketball, as he along with Nike have done a great job expanding their reach to the next generation.
Recently announcing the launch of his Ja Morant Basketball ProCamp, Morant will be coaching young players this summer in addition to his AAU program. While the initial camp will be held on June 22nd, 2024 at the Memphis Sports and Events Center, Morant recently announced the exciting news that he will be bringing his camp to Murray State University where he played his college basketball.
The camp's website revealed exciting details on what attendees can expect, stating the following:
"Throughout the camp, Ja Morant and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental basketball skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction featuring a 10:1 maximum camper to coach ratio. The camp will be staffed by some of the area's top high school and college coaches."
As previously mentioned, this is just one of several ways Morant is impacting young basketball players.
