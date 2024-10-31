Ja Morant Makes Frustrated Statement After Grizzlies Lose to Nets
Ja Morant is known to be one of the calmest and coolest players in the NBA. It's rare to see Morant show a moment of pure frustration, but that's what happened on Wednesday night after the Grizzlies had a disappointing loss against the Brooklyn Nets.
After the Grizzlies' loss to the Nets, Morant opened up about his frustrations with the team's injuries and inability to build on-court chemistry. Not only that, but Morant was frustrated about the narrative being spun around NBA players' missing games.
"It's hard," Morant said. "Every time I play a game and I sit the next, people say 'Oh you soft or you ain't this, or you ain't this.' Then you have guys starting to sit out for longer than y'all want them to. Then it's like, 'Aww, he should have sat out.' There you go. You guys out here battling man, that's what we get for it. Y'all want me to play every game, alright, see y'all tomorrow."
If there's one team who's had the roughest patch with injuries in the past two seasons, it's the Memphis Grizzzlies. Last season, the Grizzlies set a record for most pplayers used due to the overwhelming amount of injuries they had.
Tonight is only game six of the regular season for the Memphis Grizzlies, and yet, they already have six players listed on their injury report. So far, this season has been a brutal continuation of the bad injury-luck that last season contained.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France