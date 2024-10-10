Ja Morant Makes Hilarious Viral Statement on Zach Edey
If there's one thing that fans can expect from Ja Morant and Zach Edey this season, it's a plethora of dunks. However, Ja Morant has a different type of dunk in mind for his teammate Zach Edey.
During an interview with Overtime, Ja Morant was asked which NBA player he hasn't dunked on yet that he wants to and his response was hilariously surprising.
"Zach Edey," Morant said without hestitation.
The interviewer immediately laughed and reminded Ja that Edey was his teammate. When asked if practice was going to be tough for the young rookie, Morant agreed.
"Him and Jaren," Morant continued on who he wanted to dunk on.
During just the very first game of the preseason, Ja Morant already established what his connection with Zach Edey was going to be like to fans. The pick-and-roll lob threat is going to be absolutely dangerous between the two players. In the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks, Morant threw a wild lob to Edey that immediately went viral online. Within a day, the clip had over 500,000 views on Twitter.
If there's one thing this preseason has shown already, it's that the Memphis Grizzlies are going to be a very fun team to watch. The vibes seem great, the talent is a great mixture between veterans and talented young players, and the only thing that needs to be kept in order is Ja Morant's health.
