Ja Morant Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs Cavaliers

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant made NBA history against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Logan Struck

Mar 14, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket in the 1st quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies entered Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on a four-game winning streak, but their hot hand fell short against the league's top squad. Even without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers outclassed the Grizzlies in Memphis for a 133-124 win.

Despite the loss, Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant had his best game of the season. For the first time since October 2022, Morant scored 40+ points, but he did much more than put the ball in the basket.

Morant recorded 44 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 steal, shooting 17-22 from the field, 1-4 from deep, and 9-10 from the charity stripe.

With his incredible all-around performance, Morant became the first player in NBA history to record those numbers in a single game, per Stathead.

While it is unfortunate that Morant's best performance of the season came in a loss, it is a promising sign to see the two-time All-Star step up like this against the league's hottest team. The Cavaliers have now won 16 consecutive games and 20 of their last 21, and Morant truly did all he could to try to take them down.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (12) pump fakes his defender Cleveland Cavaliers small forward De'Andre Hunter (12)
Morant is now averaging 32.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 8.0 assists over his last five games while shooting 55.8% from the field. While the Grizzlies' winning streak came to an end on Friday, Morant's recent performances prove that the star point guard has found his rhythm again.

