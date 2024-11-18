Ja Morant Makes Statement on Injury Return
The Memphis Grizzlies have been without star point guard Ja Morant for the last five games. Sidelined with a posterior hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains he suffered in a game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, Morant has been seen on crutches as he watches his teammates from the bench.
Speaking with reporters before Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant will be reevaluated on Monday. Following this reevaluation, Morant could be cleared for a ramp up that would put him on track for a return.
Rather than waiting for this reevaluation, Morant took to X on Sunday to reveal that his eventual injury return is nearing:
The Grizzlies did well to pick up a win without Morant on Sunday, defeating a Nuggets team that was also without its best player. Sidelined due to personal seasons, three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic missed his second-straight game, both of which have resulted in Denver losses.
Injuries have been a major issue for the Grizzlies the last two seasons, and particularly with Morant. Playing just nine games last season, Morant suffered a season-ending shoulder injury shortly after returning from a 25-game suspension.
Fortunately for the Grizzlies, it sounds as if Morant could be nearing a return. The Grizzlies will need him as they look to stay in the Western Conference playoff picture.
