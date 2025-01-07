Ja Morant Posts Three-Word Zion Williamson Message
The New Orleans Pelicans have had their fair share of injuries this season, leading to a disastrous 7-29 start 38 games into their 2024-25 campaign.
Finally, after two months of being sidelined with a hamstring injury, Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is set to return to action on Tuesday night. The Pelicans have won just four times during his 27-game absence, and while they might have dug themselves a hole far too deep, getting their All-Star forward back on the court will be huge.
A team that has similar injury luck but has prevailed to a 24-13 record is the Memphis Grizzlies, led by star point guard Ja Morant. Morant has missed 17 games this season and the last five for Memphis, as he is one of the few stars who understands Williamson's struggle to stay on the court consistently.
Morant posted a simple message on X to show support for the Pelicans star ahead of Williamson's return on Tuesday.
Via Ja Morant: "Zion back tonight"
Williamson and Morant were the first and second overall picks in the 2019 NBA Draft, respectively, as the two stars seem to show mutual respect for each other.
Williamson, 24, has played 60+ games just twice in his five-year career, so the Pelicans are certainly hoping for their All-Star talent to stay healthy once he gets back on the court. Morant, 25, is coming off a disappointing season of playing just nine games, so his health could be the X-Factor for this Grizzlies squad.
