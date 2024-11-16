All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Reacts to Yuki Kawamura's Failed 360 Layup

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent a message to Yuki Kawamura.

Joey Linn

Oct 26, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) talks to guard Yuki Kawamura (17) during the second half against the Orlando Magic at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant went viral earlier this month with two 360° layups in the same game. Pulling off such a move once in a game is impressive enough, but Morant did so twice, proving why he is one of the most exciting players in the NBA.

Known for his highlight dunks, chase-down blocks, and other explosive plays, Morant showed off the finesse on these layups against the Brooklyn Nets. Faking a dunk, Morant switched hands in mid-air to finish his second 360° layup.

Via NBA: “360 FAKE DUNK & HAND SWITCH. THE SECOND TIME TONIGHT. JA MORANT IS PURE THEATER.”

Recently assigned to the Memphis Hustle for the start of the G League season, Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura attempted a 360° layup against the Oklahoma City Blue.

Not converting, Kawamura received a message from Morant himself:

Morant and Kawamura have developed a friendship this season since the Grizzlies signed the Japanese guard to an Exhibit 10 contract that was eventually converted into a two-way deal. Having some fun moments at the NBA level prior to the G League season beginning, Kawamura became an instant fan favorite in Memphis.

While the 5-foot-8 guard will likely spend most of his time in the G League going forward, he is living out his dream of playing professional basketball at this level. 

JOEY LINN

