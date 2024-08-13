All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Reunites With Recently Traded Memphis Grizzlies Teammate

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant celebrated his 25th birthday with current and former teammates

Dec 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, center, is mobbed by teammates Jacob Gilyard, left, and Ziaire Williams, after scoring the winning basket to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
Dec 19, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, center, is mobbed by teammates Jacob Gilyard, left, and Ziaire Williams, after scoring the winning basket to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. / Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant celebrated his 25th birthday this past weekend. One of the NBA's biggest young stars, Morant has already accomplished a lot in his first five NBA seasons.

Limited to just nine games last season due to a shoulder injury and suspension, Morant has made two All-Star appearances in his four full NBA seasons. Morant has also made the postseason three times, which he hopes to do again next season.

The Grizzlies have had a quiet offseason, but they did trade former 10th overall pick Ziaire Williams to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this summer in exchange for Mamadi Diakite and the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubic.

Williams was close with Morant, and the two recently reunited at the star point guard's birthday party.

Morant reshared an Instagram story post from Williams of the two together at this event:

Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams celebrates with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant
Brooklyn Nets forward Ziaire Williams celebrates with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant / @jamorant on Instagram

Morant shared several posts both on Instagram and X following the Williams trade that made it clear he will miss his close friend.

Sharing this post shortly after the trade, Morant posted Williams's jersey number with the eight ball emoji, adding an infinity emoji that suggested the two will keep their bond forever.

Williams was selected 10th overall by Memphis in the 2021 NBA draft, and will look to find his footing as an NBA player with this new opportunity in Brooklyn.

