Ja Morant Reveals Sad Truth on Social Media Absence
Memphis Grizzlies superstar guard Ja Morant was once one of the most fun NBA players to follow on social media.
Recently, Morant has been noticeably absent from both Instagram and Twitter. He's no longer commenting on games, or providing fun content for fans to see. As it turns out, the 25-year-old guard has really soured on being online.
"Yeah, I hate it there," Morant admitted. "The only reason I'm on it still is because I have endorsements and stuff I gotta post. I don't really want to be on there. Hopefully yall enjoy it now because when I hang it up yall won't see me no more."
It's a really sad statement from a player so young. Unfortunately, Morant has become one of the most scrutinized players in the NBA, with all of his actions being magnified. At the same time, a lot of that is his own doing, because other players weren't going on Instagram Live brandishing weapons.
Throughout the season, it seems like Morant hasn't had the same joyful demeanor that he once had in years past. Hopefully, there isn't a deeper mental reason for why Morant has been struggling this season that ties all of this together.
Even with Morant's struggles this season, the Memphis Grizzlies are still half a game out of the second seed. They face off against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
