Ja Morant's Agent Makes Massive LeBron James Statement
LeBron James is a once-in-a-lifetime athlete. The likelihood of an NBA player being this dominant at age 39 and at year 21 in the league is near impossible. The fact that he's about to play with his own son might be the most irreplicable stat of them all - something even his former teammates can't believe.
Mike Miller is 2x NBA champion, a Memphis Grizzlies fan-favorite, Ja Morant's agent, and lastly LeBron James' former teammate. Miller has seen firsthand what LeBron James' prime is capable of, but even he couldn't foresee this level of extended dominance. During an episode of The OGs podcast, Miller gushed about LeBron's overall dominance.
"The reality of the situation that took a person of only him, unhuman to do this for 21-22 years... It's wild," Miller said about LeBron playing with Bronny. "The guy's not human... I'm telling you he's not... he's a test tube baby."
Mike Miller was then asked about who his GOAT was, to which he immediately responded LeBron James. Miller's perspective is an incredibly rare one. One where he was alive to see Michael Jordan play, played against Kobe Bryant, played with LeBron James, and became an agent to see how the modern game has changed.
For as much drama as it seems like the Memphis Grizzlies have had with LeBron James throughout the past few seasons, it's very clear that it's all love underneath it all.
