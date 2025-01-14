Ja Morant's Blunt Statement After Grizzlies-Rockets
The Houston Rockets defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 120-118 Monday night at the Toyota Center. Memphis held a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter before the Rockets went on a 16-2 run to take a lead late in the game and hold on. Jalen Green led Houston with tying his career-high with 42 points in the Rockets victory.
Grizzlies superstar guard Ja Morant scored a team-high 29 points but attempted just nine shots in the second half and shot just 50% from the free throw line. Morant also had seven turnovers, including a crucial one late in the game.
After the game, the former Rookie of the Year spoke postgame about improving in crunch time situations.
"I gotta be better," Morant bluntly told reporters after the game.
The Grizzlies committed 18 turnovers as a team that the Rockets turned into 27 points. Seventeen of those turnovers happened in the final three quarters, with Houston's swarming defense getting deflections and steals to get easy, fast break points.
Monday's game was Morant's third game back after injuring his AC joint against the New Orleans Pelicans. The all-star guard took a hard screen from Pelicans' center Daniel Theis and was ruled out for the rest of that game.
Morant missed the next five games before returning last Thursday against the Rockets. Houston has beaten the Grizzlies three straight times this season, which may prove critical later this season. Both teams are near the top of the Western Conference standings, and now the Rockets have won the season series.
Memphis will remain in Texas to face the San Antonio Spurs for the next two games.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral