All Grizzlies

Ja Morant’s Derrick Rose Post Goes Viral

Ja Morant and Derrick Rose were teammates on the Memphis Grizzlies.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) against the Chicago Bulls at United Center.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) against the Chicago Bulls at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Memphis Grizzlies veteran Derrick Rose announced his retirement from basketball earlier this offseason. This news was announced by Rose after reports that he and the Grizzlies would be parting ways.

A three-time NBA All-Star and the 2011 NBA MVP, Rose was robbed of an even greater career due to injuries. That said, the Chicago native became a legend in the city he grew up in.

The youngest MVP in NBA history, Rose had a season to remember with the Chicago Bulls in 2011. Averaging 25.0 points and 7.7 assists for the 62-20 Bulls, Rose led them to the Eastern Conference Finals that season where they lost to the Miami Heat.

Making an appearance at the Chicago Bears game on Sunday, Rose received a nice reception from the home crowd.

Via Jon Greenberg of The Athletic: “Fans chanting ‘MVP’ after Derrick Rose and his family are shown on the videoboard. And people think they shouldn’t retire his jersey!”

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to this post with a rose emoji:

Morant’s post went viral, tallying over 1.1 million views and over 41,000 likes. Rose and Morant were teammates last season in Memphis, but appeared in the same game only two times.

Rose appeared in just 24 games last season, with Morant playing in just nine. That said, it was still a great experience for Morant to have Rose as a teammate, which was one of the reasons many loved the addition for Memphis.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News