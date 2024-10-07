Ja Morant’s Derrick Rose Post Goes Viral
Memphis Grizzlies veteran Derrick Rose announced his retirement from basketball earlier this offseason. This news was announced by Rose after reports that he and the Grizzlies would be parting ways.
A three-time NBA All-Star and the 2011 NBA MVP, Rose was robbed of an even greater career due to injuries. That said, the Chicago native became a legend in the city he grew up in.
The youngest MVP in NBA history, Rose had a season to remember with the Chicago Bulls in 2011. Averaging 25.0 points and 7.7 assists for the 62-20 Bulls, Rose led them to the Eastern Conference Finals that season where they lost to the Miami Heat.
Making an appearance at the Chicago Bears game on Sunday, Rose received a nice reception from the home crowd.
Via Jon Greenberg of The Athletic: “Fans chanting ‘MVP’ after Derrick Rose and his family are shown on the videoboard. And people think they shouldn’t retire his jersey!”
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant reacted to this post with a rose emoji:
Morant’s post went viral, tallying over 1.1 million views and over 41,000 likes. Rose and Morant were teammates last season in Memphis, but appeared in the same game only two times.
Rose appeared in just 24 games last season, with Morant playing in just nine. That said, it was still a great experience for Morant to have Rose as a teammate, which was one of the reasons many loved the addition for Memphis.
