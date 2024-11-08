All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Final Injury Status for Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards

The Memphis Grizzlies have released their injury report against the Wizards.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots during warm ups prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots during warm ups prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at FedExForum.
The Memphis Grizzlies are coming off an impressive win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. Defeating their Western Conference rivals 131-114, Memphis was able to survive a monster game from LeBron James. 

Finishing the game with 39 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, James did some of everything for the Lakers in this loss. It was a collective effort for Memphis, as Ja Morant, Jaylen Wells, and Jaren Jackson Jr. each scored 20 points.

As they look to make it two-straight wins, the Grizzlies will unfortunately be without Morant on Friday night against the Washington Wizards. Memphis has released its injury report for this game, and Morant has been ruled out with right hip soreness. 

The Grizzlies have been very careful with Morant and his health to begin the season, as the star point guard played just nine games last season. This was of course due to a 25-games suspension and season-ending shoulder injury, but Memphis still wants to ensure that they preserve Morant’s health throughout the NBA season.

Morant has appeared in eight games so far this season, and is averaging 20.6 points, 9.1 assists, and 5.0 rebounds on 44.8 percent shooting.

The Grizzlies have held Morant to a career-low 27.9 minutes per game so far. It is expected that his minutes will increase as the season progresses.

Joey Linn
