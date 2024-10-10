Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies-Hornets NBA Preseason Game
The Memphis Grizzlies played their first NBA preseason game on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks. Star point guard Ja Morant made his return to the court in this game after making just nine appearances last season.
A shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery ended Morant’s 2023-24 campaign after just nine games. This was especially disappointing since Morant had just returned from a 25-game suspension.
Morant played 18 minutes in Monday’s game against the Mavericks, tallying 13 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Suffering an ankle injury, Morant made two trips back to the locker room, the second of which ended his night.
Speaking with reporters, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins gave an update on Morant’s injury.
Via Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal: “Mild ankle sprain for Ja Morant, per Taylor Jenkins. Grizzlies will be cautious, but no concerns for opening day.”
Cole added in his article that Morant is unlikely to play on Thursday, which is the second NBA preseason game for Memphis.
It would not be surprising if Memphis held Morant out for multiple preseason games. While getting a ramp up in game action after such an extended absence is important, there is no reason for the Grizzlies to push their franchise player in preseason games.
The Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets will tip-off at 5:00 PM PT on Thursday.
