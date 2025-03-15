Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Heat
The Memphis Grizzlies and the Miami Heat are set for their first of two games this regular season.
The Grizzlies are entering this game coming off of a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. They were defeated 133-124 after a great effort by Ja Morant, who finished the game with 44 points. As for the Miami Heat, they are entering this contest coming off a six-game losing streak. Their most recent loss was on Friday when they were defeated by the Boston Celtics.
The Grizzlies are expected to win, however, Morant is listed as questionable with right shoulder soreness. He was injured last season with a torn labrum. Since returning this season, he has battled with soreness in his shoulder, missing plenty of time.
Morant is averaging 22.3 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 45/29/83 from the field. When healthy, Morant is one of the most electric players in the league. His ability to score gives the Grizzlies a fighting chance against any team they take on.
The Grizzlies are at their best when their star guard is active, especially when he is paired up with star forward Jaren Jackson Jr.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat face off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday night. Memphis needs to win beacuse they're sandwiched between the 3rd and 5th seeds.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral