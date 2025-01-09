Ja Morant's Injury Status for Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets

Since 2020-21 only players to average 5+ rebounds under 6’4 are



Russell Westbrook - 7.1 RPG

Steph Curry - 5.2 RPG

Ja Morant - 5.1



Two athletic freaks of nature and Steph https://t.co/ZkSGsgiPG7 pic.twitter.com/oaSntfl8zT