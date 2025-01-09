Ja Morant's Injury Status for Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets
The past few seasons have not been kind to Ja Morant when it comes to injuries. After playing only nine games last season, Morant made a triumphant return to the Memphis Grizzlies. While Morant has been relatively available for Memphis, he's also dealt with a slew of injuries.
Morant has already missed 17 games for the Memphis Grizzlies this season due to a variety of injuries. His most recent one has kept him out of the last five games for Memphis. Hopefully, that may come to an end tonight.
The Memphis Grizzlies have officially listed Ja Morant as questionable with a right AC joint sprain against the Detroit Pistons. The fact that Morant is questionable is a huge sign, especially because he's missed the last five games for Memphis.
Through 20 games this season, Morant has averaged 21.2 points, 7.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on 45/32/84 shooting from the field. He's been relatively close to all of his career averages this season but was on a much higher trajectory through the 2021-2024 NBA seasons. Regardless, Morant's contributions are still immeasurable.
During the five games that Morant has missed, the Grizzlies have put up a 2-3 record. The three losses are against the: Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors. The two wins have been against the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
