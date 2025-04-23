Ja Morant’s Insane Block in Grizzlies-Thunder Game 2 Goes Viral
The Memphis Grizzlies suffered a historic loss in Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, losing by 51 points and having many wonder if they even deserved a shot in the playoffs to begin with. However, the series moves on with the Thunder looking to secure the 2-0 series lead before heading to Memphis with a chance to close the series out with a sweep.
While the Grizzlies' season came into question after firing Taylor Jenkins late in the season, they simply can't let their season go down without a fight. Even though he's battled injuries all season, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant made sure to add to his highlight reel with an athletic play in the second half.
As Thunder star Chet Holmgren was trying to take the ball coast to coast for the finish, Morant jumped up for the highlight reel rejection that was reminiscent of a volleyball spike. While Morant isn't known for his defense, he is known for pulling off elite athletic feats.
Coming off a 17-point performance in Game 1, Morant looks to change that narrative in Game 2. A player who has been talked about as a potential trade candidate this offseason, Morant's play to end the season could tell a lot about how Memphis sees him going forward.
Looking behind Game 2, the series heads to Memphis for Game 3 on Thursday, with tip-off set for 9:30 p.m. EST.
