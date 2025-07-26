All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Insane Dunk in China Goes Viral

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant went viral on social media for his dunk in China.

Apr 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is no stranger to highlight dunks. The 6-foot-2 point guard has an unbelievable vertical leap despite his height, which has created some jaw-dropping moments over the course of his basketball career.

Morant was limited to just 50 regular-season games this season as the Grizzlies went 48-34, but he was still able to create highlight moments above the rim. The star threw down a variety of impressive dunks, from posterizers to crafty jams.

In the offseason, the dunking hasn't stopped for Morant. No. 12 recently took a trip to China and connected with fans at a live event. At one point, Morant threw down a crazy dunk attempt that went viral on social media.

Morant had fans and media on their feet, going crazy after throwing down a reverse jam. Had this gone down in an NBA game, he'd be all over the top plays of the year.

Via NBACentral: "JA. MORANT. 😳🙈"

Via ClutchPoints: "JA MORANT MY GOODNESS 😱

(via @JaMorant / IG)"

Morant hopes to lead Memphis to a bounce-back season after suffering a first-round sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder in this year's playoffs. The 25-year-old sat out the final game of the series due to a left hip contusion, but the Grizzlies were already down 3-0 at that point.

This season, Memphis will once again be led by Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. The star duo looks to improve after falling to the No. 8 seed last season, but they'll have to do so in a crowded Western Conference. The NBA Draft, free agency, and trade market have gone in favor of the top teams in the conference, which could give the Grizzlies a major challenge.

