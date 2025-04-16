Ja Morant's Insane Layup in Grizzlies-Warriors Goes Viral
The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors are facing off on Tuesday night for a play-in tournament matchup, as the winner looks to clinch a spot in the NBA playoffs.
The Warriors jumped out to a 67-55 lead at halftime, led by their star duo of Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry. Butler finished the half with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists on 7-12 shooting from the field and 2-3 from beyond the arc. Curry contributed 15 points and 8 rebounds on 4-7 shooting.
Despite facing a 12-point deficit, Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant showed out. Morant dropped 15 points on 6-13 shooting in the first half, capped off by an absurd highlight play.
With about five minutes left in the second quarter, Morant drove the lane, but instead of attempting a contested shot, the star threw himself a lob off the backboard and finished it with a circus layup. The highlight play has gone viral on social media.
Via Hoop Central: "JA MORANT NO WAY?!?!?"
Via NBA: "Ja off the backboard to himself 🤯
13-2 @memgrizz run to keep it close!
#SoFiPlayIn on TNT"
Via Bleacher Report: "JA MORANT OFF THE BACKBOARD TO HIMSELF 🤯"
Via House of Highlights: "JA MORANT OFF THE BACKBOARD 😱🔥"
Morant is a walking highlight reel, and pulling off an insane play like this on the biggest stage is incredible. The Grizzlies need Morant to continue to shine if they want to clinch their spot in the playoffs, and a second-half comeback on Tuesday night would do just that.