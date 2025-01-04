Ja Morant's Official Injury Status for Warriors-Grizzlies
Led by star point guards Ja Morant and Steph Curry, the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors have had one of the better Western Conference rivalries in recent seasons. While neither team likes to call this matchup a rivalry, their games seem to have a little extra almost every time.
The last meeting between these two teams came in Memphis, and was a game the Grizzlies won in blowout fashion. Defeating the Warriors by a final score of 144-93, Memphis made a statement with this victory.
Facing off again on Saturday night, Memphis and Golden State will each be without star players.
For the Grizzlies, Morant will miss his fourth-straight game with a right AC joint sprain. Morant’s status is considered week to week.
Unfortunately for fans, Curry is also sidelined for this game, as both teams will be without their star point guards. This certainly impacts what would have been one of the more exciting early season NBA matchups.
Memphis enters this game with the second best record in the Western Conference at 23-12, and is looking to bounce back after a loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday. As for the Warriors, they are just 17-16 on the season, but did pick up a convincing win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.
The Grizzlies and Warriors will begin play at 5:30 PM PT on Saturday.
