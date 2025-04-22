Ja Morant's Official Status for Grizzlies vs Thunder Game 2
The Memphis Grizzlies don't want to think about Game 1 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, not just because it was a loss, but because it was a historic one. Suffering the largest Game 1 defeat in NBA history by a margin of 51 points, the Grizzlies simply can't let the Thunder replicate that kind of dominance in Game 2.
Even though the series heavily favors the Thunder, there's still plenty to show for the Grizzlies in this series. Especially with forward Jaren Jackson Jr., as the All-Star put up four points and three rebounds in nearly 30 minutes of action. However, he isn't the only one, and the status of their star guard, Ja Morant, has been revealed ahead of Game 2's 7:30 p.m. EST tip-off.
Not appearing on the injury report, Morant is all cleared to go for the Grizzlies in Game 2. Morant has found himself constantly battling injuries as of late, such as his absence during Memphis' final regular season game against the Dallas Mavericks.
While Morant ended the regular season on a hot streak, with a 30.2 points per game average in his last five games, his performance in Game 1 was underwhelming. However, in his two regular season contests against the Thunder, they held Morant to under 35% shooting from the field.
Even though the momentum is all in favor of the Thunder, the Grizzlies will look to force a closer game on Tuesday night before heading back to Memphis for games three and four.
Related Articles
ESPN Star Bashes Memphis Grizzlies All-Star
Grizzlies Make Unfortunate NBA History vs Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1