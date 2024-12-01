Ja Morant's Performance in Grizzlies-Pacers is Going Viral
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon as they look to make it six-straight wins. One of the hottest teams in the NBA, Memphis is 13-7 and third in the Western Conference entering this game.
Star point guard Ja Morant has missed 10 games this season, but the Grizzlies have done well to stay afloat in his absence. In the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against Indiana, Morant pulled off some incredible plays that have been going viral on social media.
Via NBA on Instagram: “Ja Morant activates an up and under reverse lay early on NBA League Pass!”
Morant’s layup package is one of the best in the NBA, and he also dished out an incredible assist in this game that has been going viral on social media.
Via NBA on Instagram: “Ja with a SICK dish to @brandon_clarke23 😳”
Morant entered this game averaging 21.4 points and 9.1 assists in just 27.4 minutes per game. Being mindful of his minutes, the Grizzlies are trying to keep Morant healthy throughout the season.
Getting some key players back recently, the Grizzlies are close to being whole again. This is exciting for Memphis fans, as this looks to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference if injuries do not play as big of a factor as they did last season.
