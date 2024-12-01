All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Performance in Grizzlies-Pacers is Going Viral

Memphis Grizzles star Ja Morant had some incredible plays against the Indiana Pacers.

Joey Linn

Dec 1, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) spins toward the basket as Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum.
Dec 1, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) spins toward the basket as Indiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (29) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon as they look to make it six-straight wins. One of the hottest teams in the NBA, Memphis is 13-7 and third in the Western Conference entering this game.

Star point guard Ja Morant has missed 10 games this season, but the Grizzlies have done well to stay afloat in his absence. In the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against Indiana, Morant pulled off some incredible plays that have been going viral on social media.

Via NBA on Instagram: “Ja Morant activates an up and under reverse lay early on NBA League Pass!”

Morant’s layup package is one of the best in the NBA, and he also dished out an incredible assist in this game that has been going viral on social media.

Via NBA on Instagram: “Ja with a SICK dish to @brandon_clarke23 😳”

Morant entered this game averaging 21.4 points and 9.1 assists in just 27.4 minutes per game. Being mindful of his minutes, the Grizzlies are trying to keep Morant healthy throughout the season.

Getting some key players back recently, the Grizzlies are close to being whole again. This is exciting for Memphis fans, as this looks to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference if injuries do not play as big of a factor as they did last season.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News