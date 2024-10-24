Ja Morant's Performance in NBA Return Goes Viral
After waiting since January, Ja Morant finally made his NBA return, and he did not disappoint. Morant put on an absolute show as he led the Memphis Grizzlies to a close victory against the Utah Jazz.
In Morant's NBA return, he put up 22 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds on 58% shooting from the field. He did it all in 28 minutes and led the Grizzlies to a 126-124 victory against the Jazz.
For as great as Morant's stat line against the Jazz was, his dagger shot to seal the game was the most impressive moment in his return. With 40 seconds left in the game, Morant hit a spectacular layup to put the Grizzlies up by five points and seal the game.
Morant's circus shot sent the NBA world into a frenzy with every fan captivated by his return. If there was a moment to question whether or not Ja Morant is back, his first NBA in over nine months absolutely proved it.
While many were eagerly awaiting the NBA debut of rookie Zach Edey, he only put up 5 points and 5 rebounds due to fouling out of the game in only 16 minutes.
Even though the Grizzlies were missing Jaren Jackson Jr., Luke Kennard, and GG Jackson, they still came up with a win against the Jazz due to the fantastic performances of Ja Morant, Santi Aldama, and Desmond Bane.
It might be only game one of the regular season, but the Memphis Grizzlies look like a very fun team.
