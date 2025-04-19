Ja Morant's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Statement Before Grizzlies-Thunder
The Memphis Grizzlies headed into the All-Star break with the second seed in the Western Conference, but ended the regular season as the eighth seed and needed the play-in tournament to try and make it to the playoffs. After falling to the Golden State Warriors in the first game, they took care of business against the Dallas Mavericks to advance.
In doing so, the Grizzlies are set to meet the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round. The Thunder have landed the second seed for the second consecutive year, and now feel even more ready with MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way. When asked about him, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant didn't hold back when talking about the likely first-time MVP.
"We're at where we want to be. Being the underdogs, facing a tough team in OKC. We have all the confidence in ourselves, ready to go on Sunday," Morant said after the win over Dallas. "Big challenge. We've all seen them over the season. Very well-rounded team."
The Grizzlies met the Thunder four times this season, losing each time by an average margin of nearly 19 points. "I feel like they have a potential MVP in Shai over there leading the charge," Morant added. "We just have to be very solid defensively, very disciplined, play our type of basketball. We're ready to go achieve our goal. Obviously, it's going to be a process... just take it day by day."
In those four contests, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 36.3 points per game, one of his higher averages against a team this season. Game 1 between the Thunder and Grizzlies will tip-off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST.
