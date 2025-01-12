Ja Morant’s Statement After Game Winner in Grizzlies-Timberwolves
After losing three of their last four games, the Memphis Grizzlies went into their marquee matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday desperate for a win.
The Grizzlies were led by star big man Jaren Jackson Jr., who dropped a game-high 33 points with 8 rebounds, shooting 13-24 from the field. JJJ has been on a tear, averaging 29.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.4 stocks through his last six games.
Despite another stellar performance from JJJ, the hero of Saturday's game was star point guard Ja Morant. The Grizzlies and Wolves went back and forth for 48 minutes until Morant took matters into his own hands and drained a game-winning floater to give Memphis the win.
Despite hitting the tough game-winner, Morant finished the night with just 12 points, shooting a poor 5-19 from the field and 0-4 from beyond the arc. This was Morant's second-worst shooting performance of the season, but the star point guard stepped up in the clutch when it mattered most.
Following the down-to-the-wire matchup in Minnesota, Morant spoke on his game-winning shot and the big Grizzlies win.
"I made a shot I usually make - a floater," Morant said. "A big time win. Shoutout to the guys. They just know the work I put in... No way I shouldn't believe in myself in those situations."
Despite having a slight down year, Morant remains one of the league's top point guards and continues to prove it. After playing just nine games in the 2023-24 season, Morant is still taking time to get back to himself, but the Grizzlies continue to win regardless.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral