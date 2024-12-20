Ja Morant's Statement After Grizzlies' Blowout Win Over Warriors
When the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors faced off on Thursday night, no one expected the result that ensued. There was a plethora of anticipation for Dennis Schroder's debut with the Warriors, instead, the team suffered a historic loss.
The Grizzlies handed the Warriors a 51-point loss in what was the fourth-worst loss in franchise history for the Warriors. After the game, Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was all smiles about the win.
"When I was out there, it was very fun," Morant said. "When I wasn't, it was even funner. I feel like we didn't miss a beat, we didn't drop off at all during this game I didn't think. Just to have guys come in and keep up that level of play on both ends of the floor was big time. I was extremely happy for that."
On Thursday night, Morant shockingly put up only 9 points, 3 assists, and 3 rebounds on 4/9 shooting from the field. The most shocking part about the night is that the Warriors were losing so badly that Morant only had to play 17 minutes on Thursday.
After the historic blowout, the Grizzlies now have a record of 19-9 and are three games out of the first seed in the Western Conference. Grizzlies fans waited patiently through injuries last season to be where they are now, and it was well worth the wait so far.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral