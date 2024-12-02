Ja Morant's Statement After Grizzlies vs Pacers
The Memphis Grizzlies have had a favorable schedule to start their 2024-25 campaign but have made the most of it. The Grizzlies have played 13 of their first 21 games at home, playing the third-easiest schedule in the NBA.
Despite the well-carved path, the Grizzlies have excelled, winning six consecutive games to extend their overall record to 14-7 and home record to 10-3.
Sunday's win over the Indiana Pacers was huge, overcoming a 19-point deficit to keep their winning streak alive and jumping into third place in the Western Conference. Memphis was led by star big man Jaren Jackson Jr. with 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks, but the Grizzlies showed a great team effort with seven players in double-digit scoring.
Star point guard Ja Morant talked to the media following Sunday's win over the Pacers.
"We're at home, so we have a lot of people on our side," Morant said. "We were here for four games. We were able to build that momentum and keep going from game to game. Having this homestand and being able to leave undefeated is big time for us. Showed us what we're capable of as a team."
The Grizzlies got through a four-game home stretch with four straight wins before they have to play four of their next six games on the road. With one of the league's best home-court advantages, these homestands are vital, and the Grizzlies did a great job making the most of it.
