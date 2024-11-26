Ja Morant's Statement After Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night by a final score of 123-98. Monday also saw the return of Ja Morant to the Grizzlies' lineup, as he was sidelined for eight games after he suffered an injury during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Morant finished the game looking like he never missed a step, scoring 22 points and dishing out 11 assists on 50% shooting from the field. The Grizzlies have been able to stand their ground without Morant as well going 5-3 in the games he missed.
Morant spoke to media members after this matchup about his teammates and their contributions in this win.
"Guys took it upon themselves to do what it takes to win, thats what we all have to do collectively as a team to win for 48 minutes," said Morant. "To have multiple guys come in and effect the game in many different ways is a plus for us and definitely what we will need to go to the next level. I got a handful of guys that love the defensive end, when you see them do it and they get steals and they get stops it encourages you to do the same thing."
The Grizzlies next two games are at home and against sub .500 teams. They will look to come out with wins and continue to push their three-game win streak higher.
