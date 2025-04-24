Ja Morant's Status for Grizzlies-Thunder Game 3
The Memphis Grizzlies are set to play Game 3 of their first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at 8:30 p.m. CT. Headed back home, the Grizzlies are in a must-win scenario down 2-0 after losing Games 1 and 2 by a combined 70 points.
The Thunder have been dominating the series thus far, so the Grizzlies will need all they can get from star point guard Ja Morant. The former All-Star is averaging 20.0 points on 38.1% shooting from the field across the first two games of the playoffs.
Morant has been dealing with an ankle sprain sustained in the Grizzlies' Play-In Tournament loss to the Golden State Warriors back on April 15. There were questions surrounding his health after the injury, but he hasn't missed any time since then, appearing in Memphis' Play-In win against the Dallas Mavericks and then the first two games of the playoffs.
Morant is expected to play tonight against the Thunder in a situation where the Grizzlies could end up down 3-0. Oklahoma City has dominated Memphis on both sides of the floor, as the Grizzlies shot 42.9% from the field and 32.3% from three in Game 2. Game 1 was even worse, as the 131-80 loss ranked among the highest point differentials in postseason history.
Memphis will certainly have a better shot at winning, playing at FedExForum. A win would give the Grizzlies some momentum for the second part of this upcoming home stand and guarantee that the series would be heading back to Oklahoma City. No NBA team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit.
