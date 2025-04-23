Chet Holmgren Joins Lakers Legend on NBA List vs Grizzlies
The Oklahoma City Thunder were the NBA's best team during the regular season, boasting a 68-14 record and claiming the first seed in the Western Conference for a second consecutive season. In doing so, they set themselves up for a first round matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, a team that was at one point the second seed in the West.
In Game 1, the Thunder took the win dominantly, winning by 51 points and making it seem like a series sweep was well in the cards. For Game 2, it was another dominant win by 19 points, but Thunder star Chet Holmgren put himself in the same company as Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal with his performance.
With his stat line of 20 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks, Holmgren became just the fourth player in NBA history under the age of 23 to post 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists. He joined Dwight Howard, Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Amar'e Stoudemire.
Even though Holmgren has battled injuries early in his career, missing his entire first season and a significant portion of this year, the star forward showed on Tuesday night that he still has the tools to be a multi-time All-Star in the league.
Looking ahead to the rest of the series with the Grizzlies now trailing 0-2, the series heads back to Memphis for Game 3 on Thursday with tip-off set for 9:30 p.m. EST. If Holmgren is playing like he did during Game 2, then a deep playoff run should be in the books for the Thunder.
