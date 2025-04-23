Chet Holmgren Joins Lakers Legend on NBA List vs Grizzlies

Tonight Chet Holmgren joined Dwight Howard (2x), Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and Amar'e Stoudemire as the only players to total 20+ PTS, 10+ REB and 5+ BLK in a playoff game before turning 23 years old.#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google pic.twitter.com/roB9sv2ns7