Ja Morant's Strong Statement After Grizzlies-Pelicans
Things are finally starting to fall in line for the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies recently went three consecutive games with losing on an opposing game-winner, but Memphis successfully closed a game on Sunday night.
Despite the New Orleans Pelicans doing all they could to defend their home court, the Grizzlies clawed out a gritty 107-104 win behind incredible performances from their star backcourt. Desmond Bane showed out with 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists on 13-23 shooting, but star guard Ja Morant stole the spotlight.
Morant dropped 32 points, 6 assists, and 3 steals on 11-23 shooting from the field, and once again, stepped up when it mattered most.
Morant has been exceptional in the clutch throughout his career and scored Memphis' last three points to ice the game on Sunday. Following the win in New Orleans, Morant explained how comfortable he is in late-game situations.
"I'm always comfortable in those moments," Morant said. "I'm always the one who wants to be in that position to take those shots. My teammates know... My job is just go deliver and get a win. That's what I do."
Morant has taken his game to another level over the past five games, averaging 28.2 points, 7.0 assists, and 1.6 steals, looking more like himself after an underwhelming start to his 2024-25 campaign.
If Morant can stay healthy and continue playing at this level, the Grizzlies will have a much better shot at competing in the postseason.
