Ja Morant's Updated Injury Status for Grizzlies-Rockets
The Memphis Grizzlies are playing one of the biggest games of their season on Monday night. Facing the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, Memphis enters this game just one game behind Houston in the Western Conference standings.
These two teams faced off on January 9, with Houston winning by a final score of 119-115. The Grizzlies were led by star point guard Ja Morant in that contest, but his 27 points were not enough for Memphis to come away with a win.
Morant is coming off a game-winning basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, but his status is now in question for Monday night’s game.
The Grizzlies have updated their injury report against Houston, and Morant is now questionable with an illness.
Via Grizzlies PR: “Status Update: Ja Morant (illness) is questionable tonight against the Houston Rockets.”
Morant’s availability has been a problem for Memphis in recent seasons. Playing just nine games last year, Morant was suspended for 25 games before suffering a shoulder injury that cost him the rest of the season.
Having appeared in just 22 games this season, Morant has already missed 17 games. Despite this, Memphis has done well to win games, and enters Monday night as the third seed in the Western Conference.
Morant will likely receive a final status update shortly before the game begins at 8:00 PM ET.
