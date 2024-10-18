All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Sends Instagram Message to Golden State Warriors Player

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant made an Instagram comment.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) runs on the court as he is introduced during open practice at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) runs on the court as he is introduced during open practice at FedExForum. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors made some marginal roster moves this offseason that are looking good so far. While they did not make the big move for a star like many people thought they would do, the Warriors added De’Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield, and Kyle Anderson.

Melton projects to start next to Curry in Golden State’s backcourt, providing some shooting while also taking on some important defensive responsibilities. The Warriors are 5-0 in preseason, and Melton has appeared in four of those games.

Making an Instagram post on Thursday, Melton shared some photos from media day, training camp, and preseason.

Via Melton: “👑”

Melton has over 4,400 likes and over 120 comments on this post.

One of the comments Melton received came from Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who he played with for three seasons:

Ja Morant
Ja Morant comments on De'Anthony Melton's Instagram post. / @deanthonymelton / Instagram

Melton spent three seasons with the Grizzlies, appearing in 185 games. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 9.3 points in 20.9 minutes per game with the Grizzlies before spending two seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers. Melton has started 146 of his 350 career NBA games, and will likely start for Golden State.

Morant and Melton were teammates in the 2022 NBA playoffs when the Grizzlies were eliminated by the Warriors. Melton appeared in 10 games that postseason, averaging 5.6 points in 17 minutes per game.

While Morant and Melton are now Western Conference opponents, there is clearly still a strong bond between the two guards.

