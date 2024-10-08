Ja Morant Suffers Injury Scare During Grizzlies vs Mavericks
The Memphis Grizzlies faced off against the Dallas Mavericks in what should have been an easy preseason game but came with its fair share of tense moments for Grizzlies fans.
During the second quarter, Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant tripped over a pass that Kyrie Irving threw, and it resulted in Morant suffering an apparent ankle sprain. Morant was in visible pain and then immediately went back into the locker room.
Reporters on the scene mentioned that Morant was limping as he went back into the locker room. It was a moment that caused every single Memphis Grizzlies fan to hold their breath.
Fortunately, Ja Morant returned later in the quarter and showed no sign of injury. In fact, he pulled off a spectacular athletic block that amazed everyone in the arena. One of those typical Ja Morant blocks that no other player in the league can do.
As the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks enter halftime, it seems like Grizzlies fans can put their fears away. Ja Morant is healthy and is back on the court doing what he does. It'll be hard not to get worried after witnessing him only play nine games last season, but this is a new year. For now, just sit back and try to watch the show between the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks.
