Ja Morant to Receive Extra Challenge From Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies have the opportunity to do something special this season. The players know it, the coaches know it, and they're going to all hold each other to an extra level of accountability this season.
The accountability of the Memphis Grizzlies starts with its leaders - Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. Memphis is hoping to push both of them.
“It’s just brutal honesty with those guys,” coach Taylor Jenkins said to the media. "Obviously, carry a big responsibility on the offensive side for us."
The core players of the Memphis Grizzlies like Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane have all been with each other for multiple years now. The team has reached a point where they can hold each other to brutal honesty and extra accountability, and that's exactly what they'll need to get to the next step.
“They have seen enough film over the years," Jenkins said. "It’s just sometimes having that honest conversation about where we are going now. If we’re going to propel this team moving forward, we’re going to ask everyone to be on the same page with a collective style on the offensive side. We need the same thing on the defensive side.”
Even though this level of accountability is going to require extra work and trust, Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane is all for it.
“I love it,” Bane said. “We’re at a point in our career where there’s no need to sugarcoat anything. We’re trying to do something special and it’s not easy. As leaders, players (and) coaches, just be straightforward.”
Everything has culminated into this season for the Memphis Grizzlies. The whole team should have a chip on their shoulders after last season, and now will be the time to do something about it.
