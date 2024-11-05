Ja Morant's Two Insane Layups in Grizzlies-Nets Go Viral
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has been slowly altering his playstyle six games into the 2024-25 season, averaging 20.0 points and 9.8 assists through his first six appearances. Morant has focused on expanding his elite playmaking ability, rising to fourth in the NBA in assists per game.
Morant has not been his same slashing, dunking on anyone in his way self, but his revamped style has been effective. Still, Morant does not shy away from a highlight opportunity when he sees one.
Rather than attempting to get a poster dunk over Nets center Nic Claxton in Monday's matchup in Brooklyn, Morant showed out with an unbelievable 360-degree layup.
Not only did Morant do a full mid-air spin, he switched the ball from his right hand to his left for a clean look on the opposite side.
Memphis is in a close one with the Nets, taking a 50-49 deficit at halftime, but Morant's highlight layup has gone viral on social media, with the NBA and several big accounts sharing it.
Via NBA: "IT'S AN AIR SHOW STARRING FLIGHT 12 FROM MEMPHIS"
Via Hoop Central: "JA MF MORANT 360 LAYUP."
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto did not hesitate to deem Morant's layup as one of the top NBA plays anybody will see this season.
Via Michael Scotto: "Ja Morant had a 360 layup that will be one of the top plays of the NBA season"
Via NBA on ESPN: "JA MORANT 360 LAYUP"
Regardless of how unbelievable it is, Morant actually pulled this move off twice in Monday's matchup against the Nets. Morant spun around Nets forward Cam Johnson in the third quarter, with a move that was possibly even more unbelievable than the first time.
Morant not only did a 360-degree layup, but he faked a poster dunk before altering to a mid-air spin.
NBA had to react to Morant's unbelievable highlight, shocked even more this time than the first.
Via NBA: "360 FAKE DUNK & HAND SWITCH.
THE SECOND TIME TONIGHT.
JA MORANT IS PURE THEATER."
Related Articles
Ja Morant Opens Up on Special Relationship With Yuki Kawamura
Memphis Grizzlies Make Injury Announcement on Two Star Players