Jalen Brunson Calls Out Knicks Before Grizzlies Game
When the season began, the New York Knicks were one of the most hyped-up teams in the league, especially after trading for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges.
While the Knicks still are a great team and are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, they're 0-7 against the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Oklahoma City Thunder. It's a stat that their superstar player Jalen Brunson finds frustrating.
"Our record against the top teams in the NBA, pretty horses**t," Brunson said bluntly on the 'Roommates podcast. "The frustrating part about all this is that like we have what it takes, we have the personnel, we have everything we need in that locker room. We just got to put it together.
Brunson hopes that the stat coming into light the way it curently has been will bring a fire to the Knicks. At this point, he's tired of being embarrassed on national television so many times.
"The amount of times we've been embarrassed on national television, that should ring a bell," Brunson said. "That should be a wake-up call in itself... We got to wake the hell up."
Unfortunately for the Memphis Grizzlies, they're the next team in line to face the New York Knicks. Brunson and his team should be playing some of their most motivated basketball of the season as they face the Grizzlies on Friday night.
